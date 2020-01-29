Driveway paving scam suspects in custody
Four suspects asked for cash upfront
January 29, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Canadian border officials have recently taken custody of four individuals suspected of being involved in a driveway paving scam in Delta, B.C.
The suspects are all in Canada on visitor visas.
According to Vancouver police, the suspects — posing as Top Style Asphalt Contractors — convinced homeowners to pay cash up front for having their driveways paved, but then failed to show up to do the work and dodged phone calls.
Police have asked other victims to step forward.
