Durham College and Blue Door partner on carpentry training program

Aug., 3, 2023 – Durham College (DC) has partnered with Blue Door for a collaboration aimed at “at impacting social change by empowering those facing barriers to autonomous and full-time employment within the skilled trades.”

With funding from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the collaboration provides access to a program called Construct, where participants receive professional and personal development opportunities to transition them to employment in the construction industry.

Expert faculty from DC’s Building Construction and Carpentry and Renovation programs are providing training to 20 participants this summer in the college’s carpentry shop. In addition to the participants building several construction projects, they will also receive Health & Safety Training, First Aid & CPR, and Working at Heights training certificates.

“This partnership with Durham College allows for participants in the Construct program living in Durham Region to receive skills-based and experiential training from faculty at the college,” said Rudi Genovese, director, Social Enterprise at Construct. “The certifications and training gained will set up our participants to obtain meaningful job opportunities that will start building their career in the trades. By connecting participants with Durham College, Construct is able to support them in building strong relationships and career paths in their community.”