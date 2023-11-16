Eight Canadian university teams accept Solar Decathlon challenge

Canadian Contractor

Nov. 16, 2023 – Canadian teams from Concordia University (Montreal), Queen’s University (Kingston, Ont.), UBC (Vancouver), UBC-Okanagan (Kelowna), Thompson Rivers University (Kamloops, B.C.), University of Victoria (Victoria, B.C.), University of Waterloo (Waterloo, Ont.) and York University (Toronto) will all be competing in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2024 Design Challenge. In total, 105 teams from 93 collegiate institutions will be creating zero energy building designs for new or existing buildings in one of four categories: single-family housing, attached housing, multi-family building, or an education building. HPAC Magazine reports. | READ MORE

