EllisDon and Impulse partners unveil construction technology accelerator program

May 18, 2023 – EllisDon has launched their Construction Technology Accelerator Program. This initiative, in partnership with Impulse Partners, aims to discover and accelerate the growth of pioneering construction technology start-ups.

“Our industry is at a crossroads, and we need to embrace collaboration if we want to continue to expand our technology solutions,” said Brandon Milner, Senior Vice President, Digital & Data Engineering, EllisDon, in a press release.

The accelerator program was designed to provide a unique platform for selected start-ups, granting them access to pilot projects, industry experts, networking opportunities, and essential resources to cultivate and scale their businesses in Canada.

The program will focus on three primary phases:

Identification of technology-driven solutions with high potential Execution of pilot projects to evaluate new solutions on construction sites across Canada Integration of the most promising start-ups into EllisDon’s various business units

As the construction sector confronts escalating challenges, including rising costs, labour shortages, and environmental concerns, embracing innovation is crucial for maintaining competitiveness and promoting growth.