EllisDon embraces COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing Pilot rogram

In a continued effort to ensure the highest level of workplace safety, EllisDon has embraced and implemented the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Pilot project in Ontario. Working with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development, EllisDon executed this program, voluntarily testing workers on-site starting December 2020.

With COVID-19 cases rising across the province, EllisDon proactively expanded rapid testing to other job sites, and changed their protocol from voluntary to mandatory screening as an enhanced measure to keep employees and workers safe while remaining operational.

“We have been working with EllisDon on the rollout of the Rapid Antigen Test Pilot across their projects in the GTA. The pilot has demonstrated that increased screening at worksites will help keep workers safe and essential construction and Infrastructure projects open,” said Ron Kelusky, Chief Prevention Officer, Assistant Deputy Minister, Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

For worksites with mandatory testing, this protocol will apply to all EllisDon project staff, site personnel and subcontractors. Workers are able to take the Rapid Antigen Test with an onsite professional through a signup process and receive their results within 15 minutes. EllisDon’s decision to move to a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test will help to limit potential workplace spread and transmission.

Advertisment

“Through our Rapid Antigen Test Pilot we are working to build stability and safe workplaces during an unstable time,” said Steve Chaplin, Vice President, Health, Safety and Environment, EllisDon. “While working closely with our government officials, we have the moral obligation to do everything we can to protect our employees and the communities in which we build.”

Currently, EllisDon is focusing on the Rapid Antigen Test Pilot on sites with large numbers of personnel and regions such as the GTA where there are high numbers of COVID-19 cases within the community. As the pilot allows, EllisDon plans to scale up mandatory testing to other sites with continued government support.