EllisDon partners with Habitat for Humanity Canada

EllisDon Community Builders (EDCB) is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Canada to provide local Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada with affordable housing advisory services to accelerate homeownership projects.

“There are several obstacles to homeownership in Canada today, including financial impacts from the pandemic and inflation,” said Nicholas Gefucia, vice-president of EllisDon Community Builders. “Because EllisDon and Habitat for Humanity Canada work on a national scale, we are collaborating to streamline the development process, so more individuals and families will be able to buy a Habitat home of their own.”

Under the partnership, EllisDon will provide advisory services over the next four years. The services will help local Habitat organizations evaluate how to best build for the most impact on specific pieces of land, with key information and advice on planning restrictions, permitted density, and potentially available financing.

“To ensure more people can access decent and affordable housing, we need an all-in approach from non-profits, businesses, individuals and all levels of government. We are delighted to partner with EllisDon Community Builders as their support will help speed up the construction process,” said Julia Deans, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “As we scale up the number and size of Habitat housing developments to help more families who need of housing and support thriving neighbourhoods across the country, partnerships are crucial to Habitat having the best available advice on how to develop specific sites.”

