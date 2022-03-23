EllisDon raises $250,000 for the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

EllisDon has donated $250,000 to the Canadian Red Cross’ Ukraine humanitarian crisis appeal after matching funds raised by the company’s employees.

“The situation in Ukraine is urgent and we hope this collective donation to the Canadian Red Cross, achieved through the generous people of EllisDon, can help alleviate the grievous suffering the people of the country are facing,” said Geoff Smith, President and CEO, EllisDon. “It is impossible to fathom what they are experiencing, and this is one way we’ve committed to show our support. We can only hope this unjust invasion ends quickly.”

Funds raised by the Canadian Red Cross will allow the organization to respond to the heightened tensions in Ukraine. The support could include preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resilience, and other critical humanitarian activities as needs arise, both in Ukraine and surrounding countries, including supporting populations displaced.

If you would like to learn more or make a donation, click here: https://bit.ly/3wD4a87