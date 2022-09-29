Employees Need Benefits. Not Pizza Parties.

As the needs of modern day businesses and employees evolve, one thing is clear: pizza parties won’t cut it anymore.

The bar has been raised for workplace culture, and a pizza-shaped pat on the back isn’t enough for the market’s best and brightest. Today’s ambitious employees demand more. Beyond fair compensation, they care about their careers, their health and their family. The most successful businesses will be those that recognize and reward their most valuable assets.

A Membership with OpenCircle is a great place to start. Formerly Merit Contractors Association, an OpenCircle Membership offers businesses comprehensive and flexible group benefits, including benefits for hourly workers. Training programs, RRSP matching, scholarships and much more are also available to Members, offering them a distinct advantage in retaining and attracting top talent.

Because if you can’t keep your employees happy, you won’t keep them — period.

Advertisement

Learn more about OpenCircle and how they support better business through better living here: http://opencircle.ca/pizza-party?utm_source=canadian-contractor&utm_medium=sponsored&utm_campaign=11317-inform-pizza-party