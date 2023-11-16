Enbridge Gas and Skills Ontario renew partnership on D.E.I., Indigenous initiatives

Nov. 15, 2023 – Skills Ontario and Enbridge Gas have renewed their partnership and sponsorship of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program and the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Skills Ontario saw more than 15,000 participants in both the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program and the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives through in-person and virtual events.

“Through experiential learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities, Skills Ontario has reached thousands of youth with an aim to inspire them to explore career paths,” notes a press release.

Initiatives include conferences and workshops for (but not limited to) Black youth, Indigenous youth, People of Colour, Newcomers, youth at risk, and people with exceptionalities.