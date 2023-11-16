Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Enbridge Gas and Skills Ontario renew partnership on D.E.I., Indigenous initiatives

Canadian Contractor

Nov. 15, 2023 – Skills Ontario and Enbridge Gas have renewed their partnership and sponsorship of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program and the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Skills Ontario saw more than 15,000 participants in both the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program and the First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Initiatives through in-person and virtual events. 

“Through experiential learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities, Skills Ontario has reached thousands of youth with an aim to inspire them to explore career paths,” notes a press release.

Initiatives include conferences and workshops for (but not limited to) Black youth, Indigenous youth, People of Colour, Newcomers, youth at risk, and people with exceptionalities.  

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Skills Ontario and Insurance Bureau of Canada to help underrepresented youth learn about the skilled trades
Skills Ontario celebrates National Indigenous Heritage Month
Skills Ontario commemorates Pride Month
Skills Ontario receives additional $5 million in support from the Ontario government

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.