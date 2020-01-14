Energy efficiency unveiled at the WRLA’s 2020 Buying Show

January 14, 2020 by canadiancontractor

JELD-WEN Windows and Doors promises to push the limits of performance and style at one of the year’s most important events for the lumber and building materials industry. Open to all registered Western Retail Lumber Association members, the Western Retail Lumber Association 2020 Buying Show runs from January 22–24.

JELD-WEN’s commitment to the future will be on full display in booth #800 where it holds a 40′ x 40′, 1,600 square-foot exhibit space dedicated to exciting and innovative new products and collections that raise the bar in terms of style, performance, and energy efficiency.

Attendees can engage directly with JELD-WEN representatives to learn how these new offerings can meet and exceed all energy standards, including the new ENERGY STAR® 2020 requirements. Featured at the show will be JELD-WEN’s new and exciting Northern Tri-Pane Collection™, which looks to support the consumer in understanding the unique performance benefits derived from a well-manufactured tri-pane window. Attendees can also learn about innovative products that will meet changing consumer tastes for on-trend colours, styles, and more premium quality, such as the reimagined colour and paint finish options within JELD-WEN’s Willmar Collection™ vinyl windows, all-new FiniShield™ exterior and interior finish technology for Willmar vinyl and DF Hybrid™ windows, and the full line-up of Canadian-crafted entry and interior doors.

JELD-WEN is proud to serve Western Canada and Canadian communities from coast to coast. As perennial industry leaders, they work tirelessly to stay ahead of the curve, developing and delivering new product and service innovations that are built by Canadians for Canadians. This dedication is highlighted by their multiple ENERGY STAR® “Manufacturer of the Year” awards.

“Over the last two years, we have invested significantly to further advance our manufacturing capabilities,” says Robert Conway, JELD-WEN’s Canadian President and General Manager. “These investments have led to exciting developments in our vinyl and hybrid windows, our interior doors, and in how we deliver complete solutions, replacement parts, and value-added services to our customers. We will always invest in research and development and in building valuable partnerships to be the innovation leader. It’s simply how we define ourselves.”

Meeting and exceeding energy efficiency standards is at the very core of JELD-WEN’s history. Since starting with just 16 employees in 1960, JELD-WEN has become a worldwide leader in windows and doors with international reach and a team of over 21,000 experts. JELD-WEN continues to lead the industry forward by constantly striving to exceed expectations.