EnerQuality names Monica Curtis president and CEO

April 14, 2023 Toronto – EnerQuality Corp. announced the appointment of Monica Curtis as President and CEO.

Curtis brings more than 25 years of Canadian and U.S. market experience working with governments, utilities, businesses, and organizations aiming to improve energy use. Most recently, Curtis served as CEO of Energy Efficiency Alberta.

As executive vice-president of Strategic Development and Energy Finance Solutions, she oversaw the delivery of residential building science training, contractor-delivered energy efficiency programs, and efficiency financing for electric and natural gas utilities. She participates in advisory boards and expert panels ranging from the Climate Innovation Fund (a Low Carbon Cities Canada Initiative) to Efficiency Canada to Red Deer College’s Alternative Energy Lab.