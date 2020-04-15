Enter the 2020 GRK Project Contest

April 15, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

If you’ve built something with GRK products in it — regardless of what type of construction it is — you could be eligible to win $5,000 worth of fasteners and a Pasload nailer.

All you have to do is send us a description of the project and up to three images, and we’ll select the winner. And if you win, you’ll not only get those sweet prizes, but we’ll also feature you in the November/December 2020 issue of Canadian Contractor!

We’re accepting entries until August 31, 2020.

Enter here.