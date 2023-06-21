Environmental report released on relocating homes

June 21, 2023 – Light House, an organization focused on advancing circular practices in the built environment, released a new report – A Blueprint for Change – that outlines home relocation as an environmentally and societally beneficial strategy for creating affordable, high-quality housing. A Blueprint for Change is funded by Vancity Credit Union and Nickel Bro House Moving Ltd.

“The report prioritizes home relocation over demolition and offers a set of recommendations that could positively impact provincial and municipal government policy initiatives, help ease the demand for housing and reduce the environmental footprint caused by construction, renovation, and demolition waste, currently accounting for 25 per cent of all landfill waste,” states a press release.

The cost to relocate a home in B.C., is approximately $100-$125/sq. ft., while the cost of new construction, particularly in remote coastal communities where labour and materials are more challenging to secure, can exceed $450/sq. ft.

Read more now: light-house.org/ portfolio/a-blueprint-for- change-preventing-demolition- waste-through-home-relocation- deconstruction/.