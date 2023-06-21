Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Environmental report released on relocating homes

Canadian Contractor

June 21, 2023 – Light House, an organization focused on advancing circular practices in the built environment, released a new report – A Blueprint for Change – that outlines home relocation as an environmentally and societally beneficial strategy for creating affordable, high-quality housing. A Blueprint for Change is funded by Vancity Credit Union and Nickel Bro House Moving Ltd.

“The report prioritizes home relocation over demolition and offers a set of recommendations that could positively impact provincial and municipal government policy initiatives, help ease the demand for housing and reduce the environmental footprint caused by construction, renovation, and demolition waste, currently accounting for 25 per cent of all landfill waste,” states a press release.

The cost to relocate a home in B.C., is approximately $100-$125/sq. ft., while the cost of new construction, particularly in remote coastal communities where labour and materials are more challenging to secure, can exceed $450/sq. ft.

Read more now:  light-house.org/portfolio/a-blueprint-for-change-preventing-demolition-waste-through-home-relocation-deconstruction/.

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Final report on Western Canadian drywall tariff released: The 43 per-cent solution
Ontario government studies how to reduce residential construction waste entering landfill sites
CMHC Housing Report Q4, 2011
Canada needs 300,000 new rental units to avoid gap quadrupling by 2026: report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.