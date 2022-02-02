EquipmentWatch enters into strategic partnership with YARDZ

More specifically, YARDZ customers will be able to find the best equipment for each job in less time; pair different piece of equipment together for optimal performance; automatically categorize and quickly analyze their equipment needs; compare related equipment data quickly and accurately; and calculate equipment operating costs. Contractors will not only gain valuable insight into previously unavailable information, they will also be able to make sound decisions regarding each project’s equipment needs and expenditures, which will maximize project performance – and profits.

“We are thrilled to begin this strategic partnership with YARDZ,” said David Fearon, Head of Strategic Partnerships for EquipmentWatch. “They are transforming how contractors manage rented and owned equipment, and we are excited to provide their customers with critical machine information to help empower their decisions and save time.”

Jason Perez, CEO of YARDZ, noted that the addition of the EquipmentWatch data to the YARDZ platform makes the industry best equipment-management tool even better.

“The YARDZ platform has become the gold standard in helping contractors manage their assets, especially their heavy equipment,” he said. “The addition of EquipmentWatch to our platform gives our customers the ability to access a new level of product detail all in one place rather than tracking down multiple sources.

“All of this will result in better equipment decision-making, which benefits everyone.”

For YARDZ customers, the current use of the EquipmentWatch data is just the beginning. Potential future functionality includes data that can help contractors decide between owning vs. renting equipment; determining fair market value of each piece of equipment, as well as forecasting future value; calculating lifetime operating costs; and even providing information about how to dispose of old equipment. They may even be able to search for equipment based on highly detailed specifications, such as searching for a front loader based on bucket width.