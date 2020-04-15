Eurodale takes home more hardware

April 15, 2020 by canadiancontractor

How about some good news during this madness? The following press release comes to us from Eurodale Developments.

Toronto, April 8th, 2020 – Eurodale Developments Inc. is pleased to announce that today, via a webcast ceremony (in lieu of the Covid-19 cancelled awards luncheon from March) it was awarded the titles of “Best Innovative Renovation” for a green addition and renovation project in Chaplin Estates, as well as the title of “Renovator of the Year” at the 22nd annual RenoMark Renovator and Custom Homes Awards. This is a record fourth time the firm has been singled out as the industry leading renovation firm in the GTA. Eurodale Developments Inc. is thrilled to be recognized for the efforts of its entire team by the Association, who judges its 200+ member firms on contributions to the industry, the Association and the community and overall professionalism by way the company satisfies clients’ so that they generate positive word of mouth not only about the renovator, but renovation itself and the professional renovation sector.

“The Greater Toronto Area has such great design and building talent, and to be highlighted as the best in the GTA – well, it’s an achievement we strive towards and do not take lightly” said Jim Cunningham, Eurodale Founding Partner and Production Manager. “The whole team is very proud and grateful for all the great projects and equally fantastic clients that entrust us to design and build their homes with them,” he said.

Created by BILD in 1999, the awards program recognizes professional renovation general contractors for professionalism, quality of work and industry leadership. Nominees are evaluated by a team of industry professionals.

Judges for the Renovator and Custom Home Awards looked at the overall interior and/or exterior appeal, special or unique design, creative and efficient use of space and functionality of the floor plans, and a general rating reflecting various elements including how the renovator addressed the client’s needs, budget, special challenges and other considerations.