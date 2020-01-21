Fake contractors from North Dakota

January 21, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The North Dakota attorney general’s office recently issued a warning about a contractor and collection of individuals that are apparently part of a larger out-of-state crime group.

There’s a cease and desist order that’s been issued against Gorman General Contracting and 11 individuals accused of violating the state’s consumer fraud, transient merchant and contractor laws. Apparently, these fake contractors have used deception to get money from customers.

They have performed work without permission and used intimidation to force victims to pay for substandard work, among other things.

This group is reportedly part of a large crime ring called “The Travellers” or “The Irish Travellers.” Is it just us, or does that sound like something out of The Walking Dead?

Has anyone ever heard of anything similar in Canada?