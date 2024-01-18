Canadian Contractor

FedDev Ontario invests $2.5M to support Hamilton modular manufacturer

Jan. 18, 2024 – The Government of Canada announced a $2.5-million investment towards the growth of BECC Modular, a manufacturing company providing turn-key modular homes for affordable housing projects. Through this investment, BECC will adopt more efficient steel frame manufacturing capabilities for modular home construction. As a result, the company is expected to produce up to 2,200 modular structures per year for single and multi-story buildings across Canada and abroad. ReNew Canada reports. | READ MORE

