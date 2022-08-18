Federal government launches public engagement process for Green Buildings Strategy

Our homes and buildings are where we live, work, study and gather. They are important to our well-being and a strong economy and as spaces for social interaction — but they are also Canada’s third-biggest source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Decarbonizing the buildings sector is therefore critical to meeting Canada’s 2030 climate target and achieving a net-zero economy by 2050.

On Wednesday, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced the launch of a public engagement process for the Canada Green Buildings Strategy. On behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, he also announced over $2.2 million in federal funding to retrofit the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre in the City of North Vancouver. The Minister was joined by Linda Buchanan, the Mayor of the City of North Vancouver and by Flicka Gymnastics.

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero-ready from the start, and on transforming space and water heating. It will be backed by $150 million, as committed to in Canada’s Emissions Reduction Plan .

Canadians’ input to the Canada Green Buildings Strategy is essential to ensure that it reflects the priorities of people living in Canada and enables all to contribute to greening our built environment. Add your voice to the discussion of reaching net zero in the buildings sector. Have your say!

The Government of Canada has committed to invest over $2.2 million to revitalize the Mickey McDougall Community Recreation Centre, which will be the new home of Flicka Gymnastics. The revitalized centre will feature a modernized space for gymnastics training, improved accessibility and improved energy efficiency.

Greening our homes and buildings will require all of our efforts. With collaboration at the federal, provincial and territorial levels, the Canada Green Buildings Strategy will create local jobs across Canada and move us toward a resilient, net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050.