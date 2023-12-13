Federal government launches housing design catalogue initiative

Dec. 13, 2023 – The Ministry of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, announced consultations that will begin in early January 2024 on a housing design catalogue initiative.

This new initiative will help accelerate the delivery of homes by standardizing housing designs, starting with low-rise construction. It will explore a potential catalogue to support higher density construction, such as mid-rise buildings, and different forms of housing construction, such as modular and prefabricated homes. The government will also look at ways to support municipalities, provinces and territories looking to implement their own housing design catalogues.

Through these consultations, the government will engage with partners and stakeholders across the housing sector to seek their input and expertise.