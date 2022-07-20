Federal rebate now available for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles

The Government of Canada announced a $547.5 million funding program for the Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (iMHZEV). The funding program started on July 11 and will give Canadian organizations, companies, provinces, territories and municipalities incentives to purchase/lease eligible MHZEVs.

The government considers battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles as zero-emission vehicles. The government has also released a searchable table to find eligible vehicles by eligible model year, make, model and trim, vehicle class, fuel type, battery capacity and the maximum available incentive for each vehicle (up to $200,000). Some of the eligible vehicles include certain zero-emission models from Demers, Ford and Volvo.

Check out the Government of Canada’s website for the list of eligible vehicles, program information and information on zero-emission vehicles : https://tc.canada.ca/en/road-transportation/innovative-technologies/zero-emission-vehicles/medium-heavy-duty-zero-emission-vehicles.