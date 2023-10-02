Federation of Canadian Municipalities highlights decarbonizing projects

Oct. 2, 2023 – A new report released by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) highlights the decarbonizing projects funded through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) in the last year.

These projects include the retrofit or construction of 3,908 sustainable and affordable units in an effort to avoid nealy 3,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions.

The report covers eight initiatives: Community Efficiency Financing, Low Carbon Cities Canada, Sustainable Affordable Housing, Partners for Climate Protection, the Circular Cities and Regions Initiative, Community Buildings Retrofit (CBR), GMF core funding and the Municipal Net-Zero Action Research Partnership.

Other key initatives by GMF have aimed to enable communities to reduce household greehouse gases by 30 per cent annually through local CEF-funded programs and help communities to develop valuable skills and expertise in sustainability through workshops, webinars, training sessions and peer learning sessions.

Since its inception in 2000, GMF has completed a total of 1,447 funded projects, which have helped avoid 2.87 million tonnes of GHG emissions, and saved 895,893 gigajoules of energy. This is equivalent of eliminating GHG emissions from 880,547 cars for a year.

Over 20 years, $665 million in wages and salaries have been paid to households.

In 2022-2023, small, rural and remote communities, received $24.5 Million in funding, which is nearly 14 per cent of GMF’s yearly funding.