Feds fund climate resilient research for infrastructure

Jan. 23, 2023 – The federal government is set to invest $59.6 million over five years to “amplify and expedite research initiatives that will help ensure communities have the knowledge and guidance – including codes, standards, guidelines, and tools – needed to adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

The investment will build upon the current work funded by Infrastructure Canada to support the NRC-led Climate Resilient Built Environment (CRBE) initiative and the SCC-led Standards to Support Resilience in Infrastructure Program (SSRIP).  It will aim to continue to support resilience across the construction sector, from design and decision-making to construction, operation, maintenance, and retrofit.

The SSRIP initiative delivers standards and related guidance that address priority areas such as heat, flooding, nature-based solutions, and transportation system resilience. The program is working with communities and beneficiaries to ensure that projects promote a consistent approach to climate change adaptation, increase resilience, and support informed decision-making for infrastructure and buildings across Canada.

According to the Canadian Climate Institute for every dollar spent on adaptation measures today, $13-$15 will be returned in years ahead in direct and indirect benefits.

