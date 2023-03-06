Feds fund sustainable affordable housing units in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

The funds are part of a plan to decarbonize the buildings sector to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

Canada’s federal government and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are investing in decarbonizing the buildings sector to meet Canada’s 2030 climate target and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

Funding was announced for these plans, studies and pilot projects:

Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, Halifax Regional Municipality, Nova Scotia: $144,950 for evaluating energy-efficient measures for a new construction of 44 affordable housing units in Dartmouth.

Bath Non-Profit Housing Inc., Village of Bath, New Brunswick: $20,000 to assess the feasibility of converting an existing abandoned hospital into 20 to 25 sustainable affordable apartments with community space for a rural community.

Belleterre Community Partners Inc. and the City of Miramichi, New Brunswick: $22,400 to assess the energy efficiency of a 12-unit residential development focusing on newly arrived immigrants, seniors, homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless, young adults and women escaping domestic violence. The capital phase of the project has received support from CMHC’s Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), and the outcomes from this planning grant will guide the organization in accessing additional FCM funding to support climate goals as well.

Project Village Housing Inc., Village of Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick: $25,000 for a planning grant to develop energy-efficient affordable housing units on rural land. The first phase of this housing development will consist of a mix of 12 market and 12 affordable rental units.

The federal government endowed the $300-million Sustainable Affordable Housing initiative as part of a $950-million expansion of FCM’s Green Municipal Fund (GMF) in Budget 2019.