Feds provide funding to implement 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline

Dec. 6, 2023 – The federal government is providing suicide prevention support for people who need it with the introduction of Canada’s new three-digit suicide crisis helpline, 9-8-8.

The Government of Canada provided $156 million over three years to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) to implement and operate the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline.

9-8-8 consists of a network of 39 experienced local, provincial and territorial, and national crisis lines and helplines across the country—including Kids Help Phone and Hope for Wellness—whose trained responders will answer calls and texts, while also connecting people to a responder in their community.

The service offers trauma-informed and culturally affirming support to anyone who is thinking of suicide, or who is worried about someone they know.

For more information about 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, visit https://988.ca.

