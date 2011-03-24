Festool announces release of new Planex Drywall Sander

Festool Canada has announced the release of its new Planex LHS 2 225 Drywall Sander that comes with innovative features that enhance efficiency and results on the job site. Featuring a new LED light ring that ensures detailed visibility of the sanding area, the new Planex sander enables the user to see any unevenness on the surface during sanding. Because this on-board illumination immediately highlights surface irregularities, it also reduces the time needed to fix any problems, helping trade-professionals achieve a better-finished product in less time. The new Planex uses a random orbit sanding motion to eliminate grooves and to ensure a flawless finish.

The adjustable suction power on the lightweight Planex – which keeps the tool snug with the work surface – helps to reduce the workload placed on the user’s arms and back. The tool connects to the Festool CT 36 E AC dust extractor to create a nearly dust-free sanding solution. To also combat dust Festool has unveiled a new version of the high-quality Granat abrasive. A new hole pattern allows for even better dust extraction when used with any of the Festool drywall sanders.

“The ability to ensure identical results across a work area of any size positions the Planex LHS 2 225 as a true top-of-the-line solution for all drywall sanding needs,” said Philip Strnad, marketing director for Festool Canada. “Perfect walls and ceilings are more attainable than ever with less fatigue on the end-user thanks to the Planex’s adjustable suction power.”

The Planex LHS 2 225 Drywall Sander is engineered for any situation, with the addition of the guide extension accessory, the 47-inch Planex can reach up to 65 inches. This machine is equipped for both high ceilings and tight spaces. Plus, its ergonomic T-handle means the machine is easy to manoeuver for long periods. Once the job is complete, the Planex and its accessories conveniently travel in the new FestoolSYS3 XXL Systainer.

Backed by Festool’s three-year all-inclusive warranty – once registered online at festool.ca – which covers wear-and-tear on the tool, the Planex is built for the toughest demands. For more information, please visit festool.ca.