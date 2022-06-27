Canadian Contractor

By NarCity   

First phase of Canada’s Greener Home Program launched – Feds offer loans up to $40,000 per household

Canadian Contractor home construction retrofit sustainability

Ottawa has launched the first phase of its plan to offer interest-free loans to Canadians planning upgrades that will have a significant impact in reducing their home’s environmental footprint.

The program will provide interest-free loans of up to $40,000 per household to help finance eligible retrofits. | READ MORE

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Ottawa to offer grants for energy-efficient retrofits
Senior/mobility renovation grants and loans across the country
CHBA launches Net Zero Home Labelling Program for Renovations
WRLA reports positive moves by Saskatchewan and feds