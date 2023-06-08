Canadian Contractor

Build Things Faster report urges expansion of clean power resources

June 8, 2023 – A new report from Electricity Canada, titled Build Things Faster, explains the urgency of expanding Canada’s clean power resources to meet national decarbonization goals and identifies five barriers to reaching those goals. These barriers are funding, planning, the existing regulatory and approvals process, workforce shortages and the limited capacity of permitting and regulatory bodies to assess applications as hurdles that must be overcome in short order. Daily Commercial News reports. | READ MORE

 

