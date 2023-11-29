Canadian Contractor

By Angela Gismondi, Daily Commerical News   

Focus on the work, not who does it, says RCCO panellist

Nov. 30, 2023 – At Residential Construction Council of Ontario’s Women in Construction webinar event, panelists were asked “if you could snap your fingers and change one thing about the construction industry to encourage more women to join or make it better, what would it be?” Maggie Hall from Tridel responded with “the most important thing I’ve learned about women in construction is that you can’t talk about women in construction without talking about men in construction.” Daily Commerical News reports. | READ MORE

