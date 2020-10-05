Forged inspection documents used on several Ontario projects: CBC
October 5, 2020
October 5, 2020
An Ontario engineer is raising the alarm after his credentials were forged, he says, on documents for construction projects across southern Ontario. Early this year, Gerald Catt of Vanessa, Ont., discovered his professional seal and signature were used to confirm the safety of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems he had never worked on or heard of. A CBC investigation has uncovered that similar documents exist for 12 large scale construction and renovation projects spread across Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton, London, Oakville and Whitby.
