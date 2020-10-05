Canadian Contractor

Forged inspection documents used on several Ontario projects: CBC


October 5, 2020
By Matthew Pierce

An Ontario engineer is raising the alarm after his credentials were forged, he says, on documents for construction projects across southern Ontario. Early this year, Gerald Catt of Vanessa, Ont., discovered his professional seal and signature were used to confirm the safety of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems he had never worked on or heard of. A CBC investigation has uncovered that similar documents exist for 12 large scale construction and renovation projects spread across Brantford, Cambridge, Hamilton, London, Oakville and Whitby.

Full report

Print this page

Related
Homestars reveals the Top 10 “ROI” projects you can do for your customers
Ontario's ESA fines another unlicensed electrician, warns public not to pay bills without Certificate of Inspection "in hand"
The certainty of death, taxes, and municipal inspection fees
(Only) a handful of projects have been affected by the combined effect of (our) new demolition bylaw

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.