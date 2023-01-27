Formica celebrates 110th anniversary

Formica Corporation, manufacturer and distributer of interior surfacing products, is celebrating its 110th anniversary with a number of events. Founded in 1913, the company is marking over a century of shaping residential and commercial interiors through its innovative surfaces.

“As we pored over a century’s worth of designs, photos and other materials in preparation for our anniversary celebrations, it was a clear reminder of the marked impact this brand has had on interior design and even culture at large, especially in the United States and Canada” said Amy Gath, vice-president, marketing of Formica Corporation. “Formica’s future will continue to be grounded in its rich history while giving homeowners and interior designers the tools they need to build their ideal, innovative spaces.”

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the company will release a calendar and book featuring patterns and notable Formica laminate interiors from the past 110 years. The company will also celebrate in Las Vegas, Nev., ahead of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, as well as on social media throughout the year, with Formica’s design team sharing inside stories behind some of the brand’s most iconic patterns.

“This retrospective on the impact of all that the Formica brand has designed, manufactured and marketed as innovative, resilient, and often daring products and designs, to improve the quality of life of Canadian families at home and the atmosphere of working environments in almost all walks of life across the country, will be a fascinating insight for today’s professionals and for the specialized educational institutions that train the next generation of designers,” added Christelle Locat-Rainville, director of marketing for Formica Canada.

Advertisement

The company was originally founded as an industrial laminates company but quickly pivoted to decorative laminate surfaces used in homes, restaurants and a wide range of other commercial settings. The versatility and durability of Formica laminate has been celebrated by top architects and designers such as Massimo Vignelli, Bernard Tschumi, Zaha Hadid and more through designs.

www.formica.ca