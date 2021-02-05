Fortress Building Products partners with Powerhouse Building Solutions

Fortress Building Products is teaming up with Canadian building products distributor Powerhouse Building Solutions to offer the Fortress Total Solution of outdoor living building products across Western Canada. To meet the needs of Canadian builders and contractors ahead of decking season, Powerhouse Building Solutions will distribute Fortress’ line of composite and PVC decking and cladding products, as well as select framing, railing and fencing lines, to its dealer networks beginning February 2021.

Available for the first time in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, Fortress® Infinity® I-Series and Apex® decking products and Fortress® Infinity® and Apex® cladding products will be stocked and sold via Powerhouse’s distributor network. In the British Columbia market, Powerhouse will also service customers with residential aluminum railing, steel deck framing, steel stair systems and a variety of fencing products. With local stock and short lead times, a breadth of quality materials well-suited for outdoor and exterior home improvement projects will be on the ground for quick and efficient delivery.

“Powerhouse is known for their strong background in decking and rainscreen product distribution, first-class customer service and established customer base,” said Jason Meier, Regional Sales Manager – Canada, Fortress Building Products. “Teaming up to introduce the Fortress Total Solution of products to Canadian builders and contractors was a no brainer, especially since we’re expecting 2021 to be a busy year for the outdoor living and home improvement industry.”

“By offering durable outdoor building products that work together or stand alone, Powerhouse customers can turn to the Fortress Total Solution to meet growing project demands prior to peak building season,” said Scott Emo, Sales Manager, Powerhouse Building Solutions.

Advertisment

Featured products available via Powerhouse’s distributor network include: