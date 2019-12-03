Fredericton renovator seeking stolen trailer

December 3, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Fredericton, N.B.-based renovator Holland Homes is dealing with one of the most stressful things that can happen to a contractor: the theft of its trailer, and all its tools and supplies along with it.

The couple that runs the business believes the trailer was stolen from a site on the north side of town somewhere between Sunday afternoon and 6 a.m. on Monday.

The vehicle’s description: 14-foot, tandem-axle, enclosed, white trailer with nothing written on the sides and Alberta licence plate 5AP 081.

The couple is offering a $2,600 cash reward for the return of their trailer.

