Free resources available to help address substance use in the trades

Nov. 10, 2023 – The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has launched a suite of free resources in partnership with the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum (CAF-FCA), to help employers in Canada create awareness about substance use and reducing stigma.

The online courses Substance Use in the Trades: Being Aware, Harm Reduction and Supporting Your Well-being, aim to help raise awareness about the impacts of stigma, and the importance of a safe and supportive workplace.

The courses are designed to explore how workplaces can take a harm reduction approach to substance use, what to do if there are concerns about substance use in the workplace, and strategies to improve everyone’s overall well-being.

More information can be found here.

