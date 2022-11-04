Genesis appoints Sidhu and Whitwell as new senior vice-presidents

Genesis Land Development Corp. is pleased to announce the promotions of PS Sidhu as Senior Vice President, Homebuilding, along with his role as President, Genesis Builders Group Inc. (“GBG”) and Brian Whitwell as Senior Vice President, Asset Management, both effective November 2, 2022.

Reporting to Iain Stewart, President and CEO, Mr. Sidhu and Mr. Whitwell are members of the company’s executive leadership team. Mr. Sidhu is responsible for leading GBG – a top-quality production home builder – and Mr. Whitwell is responsible for negotiating and executing on Genesis’ land acquisitions/sales and financings and other related matters.

Mr. Sidhu joined Genesis in 2005 and has served as Vice President, Home Building and President, GBG since 2016. Mr. Whitwell has been with Genesis since 2009 and has served as Vice President since 2016.

Under Mr. Sidhu’s leadership GBG has become an efficient, focused production homebuilder now operating in ten communities. Mr. Whitwell’s achievements include leading the acquisition of three land parcels totaling over 400 acres over the last four years and multiple financings and land sales.

“Mr. Sidhu and Mr. Whitwell have been instrumental in Genesis’ recent successes and in creating the foundation for Genesis to execute its growth plan. Their hard work and contributions to Genesis are greatly appreciated and these promotions well earned,” commented Mr. Stewart.