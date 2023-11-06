Government of Canada extends Workforce Solutions Road Map and introduces new wage requirements under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program

Nov. 6, 2023 – Canada is experiencing continued low unemployment rates and while there are some signs that labour shortages are easing, the rebound is inconsistent, and certain sectors, such as hospitals, food manufacturing, construction, and accommodation and food services, are still facing challenges.

In April 2022, the Government introduced the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program Workforce Solutions Road Map to help employers fill job vacancies in the wake of labour shortages.

Recently, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, announced changes to the Road Map, to better reflect current labour market conditions and the economic outlook for the future. These extended measures will be in place until August 30, 2024, and will be reviewed as labour market and economic conditions continue to evolve in the following months.

They include continuing to allow employers in seven sectors with demonstrated labour shortages to hire up to 30 per cent of their workforce through the TFW Program for positions under the provincial or territorial median hourly wage; maintaining the maximum duration of employment for positions under the provincial or territorial median hourly wage at up to two years; and adjusting the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) validity period from the current 18-month maximum to a maximum of 12-months to better respond to the labour market.

Along with these temporary measures, employers will now be required as of January 1, 2024, to annually review temporary foreign workers’ wages to ensure that they reflect increases to prevailing wage rates for their given occupation and region of work.

The TFW Program Workforce Solutions Road Map helps employers respond to current labour market needs, while helping to ensure that Canadian jobs and wages are prioritized. Market conditions will continue to be carefully monitored to ensure that the program adapts to changes in the Canadian economy while protecting temporary foreign workers in Canada.