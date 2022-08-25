Government of Canada helps to create 2,100 apprenticeship positions in British Columbia

The skilled trades are essential to Canada’s economy. Indeed, few industries are as essential to Canadians’ everyday lives. Smart investments are needed to support Canadians from all backgrounds in taking up apprenticeship training now, and to help kick-start lucrative careers in well-respected skilled trades.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, on behalf of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, was at the British Columbia Construction Association to announce over $21 million in funding for its Construction Industry Apprenticeship Program project. The project will provide financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in British Columbia to hire a minimum of 2,100 first-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades over the next two years. This includes a minimum of 500 first-year apprentices from equity-deserving groups such as women, persons with disabilities, Indigenous people and racialized people.

First-year apprentices in eligible Red Seal trades will get the hands-on experience and training they need to progress toward becoming certified journeypersons in the Red Seal trades as a result of connecting with these job opportunities. The organizations that are being funded under the Apprenticeship Service will distribute financial incentives to SMEs and provide additional supports, such as help navigating the apprenticeship system. They will also develop training for SMEs to help them onboard apprentices and create welcoming and inclusive workplaces. To help Canadians facing barriers to a career in the skilled trades, the incentives are doubled for SMEs that hire from equity-deserving groups.

This announcement is in addition to the 13 Apprenticeship Service projects announced by Minister Qualtrough in May 2022 that will support new apprenticeship positions across Canada. To date, the Government has invested $278 million in 14 projects that will enable SMEs to create over 27,000 new apprenticeship positions across Canada.