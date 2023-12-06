Government of Canada launches Union-Led Advisory Table

Dec. 6, 2023 – The Government of Canada has launched a Union-Led Advisory Table that will include 15 board members from across sectors and will allow these representatives to advise the Government on pressing issues workers are facing today.

Announced by the Minister of Labour, Seamus O’Regan and the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, the advisory table will be chaired by Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress.

Members from the construction sectors include Sean Strickland, executive director, Canada’s Building Trades Unions (CBTU), Matt Wayland, Canadian director of government relations, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) and Mariam Abou-Dib, executive director, Teamsters Canada.

The Union-Led Advisory Table will aim to provide recommendations to the Government on how best to support workers affected by economic change, with a focus on supporting skilled, mid-career workers in at-risk sectors and jobs. It will also aim to engage with stakeholders and subject matter experts to formulate recommendations informed by a wide range of perspectives that reflect Canada’s workforce and workplaces.

The Advisory Table will complete its work later in 2024 and will share its findings with the ministers soon after.