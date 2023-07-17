Government of Canada supports housing research initiatives

July 17, 2023 – The Ministry of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion announced over $1.7 million in funding through the National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund for the new research initiatives selected from applications across Canada.

The fund, administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, allows recipients to address key information and knowledge gaps in National Housing Strategy (NHS) priority areas, to better understand the housing needs of Canada’s most vulnerable populations.

The National Housing Strategy Research and Planning Fund “provides support to not-for-profit organizations, registered charities, Indigenous organizations and Indigenous governments for housing-related research,” to promote interest, involvement and capacity building in housing research outside of government.

According to a news release, the fund provides financial support for research through four different streams:

