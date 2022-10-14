Graham’s nearly triples its fundraising goal for mental health

North American construction company, Graham, created 5/5/5 Moving for Mental Health to increase awareness of the positive relationship between physical activity and mental health and wellness. Last month, Graham President & CEO, Andy Trewick, satisfied his commitment to run 5 kms in 5 days across 5 Graham locations while raising an incredible $290,000 to support mental health.

Every dollar raised will provide mental health resources for youth and adolescents through the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in the United States.

“We are genuinely blown away by the generosity of our employees, vendors, clients and communities,” says Andy Trewick, Graham President & CEO. “The outpouring of support reinforces the significant commitment we have made to support this extremely worthwhile cause.”

“Initiatives like Graham’s 5/5/5 Moving for Mental Health means more youth are supported with social-emotional learning and more parents are equipped with the mental health literacy to care for their kids,” says Margaret Eaton, President and CEO Canadian Mental Health Association. “This kind of help also ensures more workplaces have resources to support their staff to protect and promote their wellbeing so they can bring their best selves’ home to their families. Our sincere thanks and gratitude to all those who contributed to this initiative.”

Only one in five Canadian children receives appropriate mental health services, though most people living with a mental illness see their symptoms begin before age 18. It so important to treat mental illness early.

In addition to the huge amount of money raised by Graham coming together as one to support 5/5/5 Moving for Mental Health, five corporate partners, Borden Ladner Gervais, headversity, RBC, Travelers and Zedcor Security Solutions generously donated sponsorship money to offset expenses to ensure 100 per cent of the donations go directly to the charities.