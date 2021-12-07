Greener Homes Grant lunch-and-learn webinar coming Dec. 15

The Ontario Sustainable Energy Association will present a one hour lunch-and-learn webinar about the new Canada Greener Homes grant program on Dec. 15. All are invited to come hear the leaders implementing this major new sustainable energy initiative. This special event is co-sponsored by the Canadian Association of Consulting Energy Advisors and Natural Resources Canada.

An estimated 40 percent of Canada’s GHG emissions are generated by buildings, with a significant portion of these emissions being produced by heating our homes and the hot water we use. The Canada Greener Homes Grant Program is a $2.4 billion, five-year initiative led by Natural Resources Canada. This program will provide 7,000 Canadian homeowners $5,000 grants to invest in energy retrofits designed to reduce GHG emissions and make homes more energy and cost efficient. The program also provides homeowners $600 grants for the mandatory applicant home energy audits performed by trained Energy Advisors.

SPEAKERS

Ruth Talbot, Canada Greener Homes Grant Program, Natural Resources Canada

Ruth Talbot leads NRCan implementation team for the Canada Greener Homes Grant Program. Ruth will outline the goals and strategies being used to implement this bold new federal government initiative and other elements of Canada’s national GHG mitigation program. Ruth will also outline how this program will generate enormous economiv opportunities for companies in the sustainable energy sector, and the many new jobs to be created.

Cindy Gareau, Executive Director, Canadian Association of Consulting Energy Advisors

Cindy Gareau is a veteran leader in the field of energy conservation technologies and industries. Cindy will explain the role of Energy Advisors in the Canada Greener Homes program. She will detail how the program is expected to generate the need for up to 2,000 new professionally trained Energy Advisors., a huge green energy career opportunity. Finally Cindy will explain the route to train to become an Energy Advisor.

Industry round table

Moderator: Patrick Flannery, Editor, Canadian Contractor, Fenestration Review, Glass Canada



The following home energy retrofit leaders will participate in a round table discussion to explain their sector’s role in Canada Greener Home grant program:

Fenestration Canada: Terry Adamson, Technical Director

Heating Refrigeration and Air Condition Institute Canada (HRAI): Martin Luymes, VP Government & Stakeholder Relations

North America Insulation Manufacturers Association, Canada (NAIMAC) (TBD)

Siding and Window Distributors Association of Canada, (SAWDAC): Jason Neal, Executive Director

This government program represents an enormous opportunity for many members of the sustainable energy sector who can help Canada to realize its GHG mitigation and climate change goals.

For more information please contact Leon Wasser, Vice-Chair, OSEA

Leon@Ontario-SEA.org (416) 473-4614