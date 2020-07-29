GROHE launches new chinaware collection in Canada

GROHE, a leading global brand for bathroom and kitchen water solutions, has launched its distinctive German-engineered designed chinaware in the Canadian market. Responding to the growing demand from consumers who look to infuse the brand’s sterling design, innovation and quality into every element of the bathroom, GROHE is introducing two ceramics collections including sinks and toilets that coordinate with its popular Essence and Eurocube faucet lines.

The new collection makes it effortless for homeowners to create a seamless contemporary bathroom aesthetic that fits together, creating a space that matches in form and function.

From basins with various mounting options to toilets designed with the brand’s award-winning water-conserving technology, GROHE’s chinaware features the brand’s superior style, performance and durability paired with precise, German engineering. Made from vitreous china, the toilets feature advanced technologies including InfinaBright™, which inhibits the growth of stain and odour causing bacteria, mould and mildew on the surface, and DreamClean™, which provides exceptional bowl cleaning. The GROHE two-piece toilets come with water-efficient right-hand and left-hand trip lever tank (1.28 gpf) and dual flush (1.28/1.0 gpf) options delivering performance Canadians come to expect.

“GROHE’s mission is to offer products that are designed with all of our core values engrained – technology, sustainability, quality, and design,” said Isabel Carvalhana, Senior Marketing Manager, Luxury, LIXIL Canada Inc. “The launch of GROHE’s chinaware offers a streamlined collection that makes it easy for homeowners to create a beautiful, yet functional bathroom space. We believe that you shouldn’t have to sacrifice design for sustainability, or quality for design.”

Advertisment

Both the Essence and Eurocube collections include sinks with practical and flexible installation options – the wall hung sink can also be installed above-counter, while the undermount sink can be fitted as a drop-in. GROHE sinks are made of fine fired clay with attention to detail for perfection such as a glazed overflow. GROHE’s chinaware pieces are available in a bright Alpine White finish and are now available in GROHE showrooms across Canada.