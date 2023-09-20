Groundbreak 2023 talks digital and cultural transformation

Sept. 20, 2023 – Transformation is the name of the game when it comes to the world of construction. Whether digital or cultural, the need to enhance and advance as an industry is vital to its survival.

Procore Technologies Inc., kicked off their Groundbreak 2023 conference in Chicago on Sept. 19. The conference invites industry leaders and innovators to connect, learn, and transform the future landscape of the construction industry.

“Procore’s mission is to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, and that’s what Groundbreak is all about,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and CEO of Procore.

Around 4,000 attendees from over 20 countries gather to discuss new ideas, and hope to walk away with actionable insights and be inspired by keynotes from Michael Steep, Laila Ali and Michael Phelps.

During the opening day keynote, Procore unveiled new digital and cultural innovations that aim to help construction professionals attract and retain top talent, improve safety outcomes and meet growing demand.

Some of these new updates focus on key areas like enabling payments and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies.

The expo hall features a demo pavilion, innovation lab, and culture lounge, along with more than 100 companies showcasing their concepts, products and services.

Participating companies include Bridgit, BUILDR, Egnyte, Sage, Sitekick, Truelook, CMiC, DocuSign, DroneDeploy, GCPAY, hh2 Construction Connected, my COI, OpenSpace, Outbuild, quickbase, TORIC and XYZ Reality.

A focus on people and cultural transformation is equally as important to drive change and position construction as an industry of choice. To champion the community of construction leaders who share a dedication to nurturing thriving workplaces and investing in their people, Procore will reveal new updates to its suite of cultural programs and initiatives.

The three-day conference also features more than 80 breakout sessions designed to help industry professionals become better leaders, team members and builders. Throughout the conference, Procore will also celebrate companies, projects and individuals that positively impact the construction industry with the annual Groundbreaker Awards.