Guelph builder pushing Net Zero

February 5, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Guelph, Ont.-based Terra View Homes has emerged as a leader in the green building space and specialist in Net Zero housing.

In last year’s Throne speech, the word “climate” was mentioned 11 times, prompting Terra View — a CHBA Qualified Net Zero builder — to petition homeowners to make the shift to Net Zero to help Canada reach its target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company, which refers to itself as a “Custom Green Builder,” builds Net Zero ready houses designed to significantly reduce carbon footprint and help fight climate change. Among the options Terra View offers to its homebuyers are solar, geothermal and rainwater recovery features.

By employing building materials like low emission quartz counters and low VOC cabinetry and wood (that’s finished off-site to limit off gassing), Terra View has lowered the emissions from its new home construction process.

The company has been around over a quarter century, racking up awards for various new, custom and Net Zero homes in Guelph and Southwestern Ontario. Starting in 2006, Terra View became one of the first companies to build exclusively EnergyStar homes, and continues to incorporate the key components of EnergyStar along with GreenHouse, Built Green and LEED.

Its experienced team (over two centuries combined within the industry) is currently building the first two Net Zero ready communities in Guelph (Hart Village and NiMa Trails). The houses in these developments are designed to maximize the energy-savings potential of sun, water and rain, thereby minimizing the need for external resources.

Each of the homes in these communities will feature: