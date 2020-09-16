Happy Birthday, Canadian Contractor!
September 16, 2020
By Canadian Contractor
Canadian Contractor turned 20 this year. First published in the spring of 2000, the magazine has had a wonderful journey, bringing relevant content to contractors across Canada. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the team of Canadian Contractor has come up with a special anniversary issue.
