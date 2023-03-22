Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

HAVAN releases new podcast on iceberg homes

Canadian Contractor

March 22, 2023, Vancouver, B.C. – The Homebuilders Association Vancouver’s (HAVAN) podcast, Measure Twice, Cut Once released a new episode exploring iceberg homes. Faced with limited land and soaring real estate prices, homeowners are digging deeper for solutions. Father and son duo, John and Jeff Gunson, of Euro Canadian Construction, share their experiences and process of building homes with multiple underground floors. | LISTEN NOW

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
HAVAN announces 2021 Leadership Awards
HAVAN will host Residential Construction Career Expo next week
HomeStars releases third-annual Reno Report
NZE homes under $400,000 in Edmonton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.