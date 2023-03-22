HAVAN releases new podcast on iceberg homes

March 22, 2023, Vancouver, B.C. – The Homebuilders Association Vancouver’s (HAVAN) podcast, Measure Twice, Cut Once released a new episode exploring iceberg homes. Faced with limited land and soaring real estate prices, homeowners are digging deeper for solutions. Father and son duo, John and Jeff Gunson, of Euro Canadian Construction, share their experiences and process of building homes with multiple underground floors. | LISTEN NOW