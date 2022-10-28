HAVAN will host Residential Construction Career Expo next week

Recognizing women currently represent only 5.7 percent of BC’s construction industry, Homebuilders Association Vancouver’s Women’s Council supported by CHBA BC with presenting sponsor FortisBC is looking to inspire and empower the next generation to consider residential construction as a successful career choice.

Hosting an online Residential Construction Career Expo, the event is LIVE Tuesday, November 1, from 11am – 7pm, and HAVAN is inviting everyone to attend. There are opportunities to apply to active job postings, explore 30+ exhibitors’ booths, engage in live chats with HR representatives, and attend live panel discussions. The platform will remain open through November 5 to access resources and job postings only.

Ron Rapp, CEO notes ‘Whether actively seeking work, or a student, or parent of a student, just beginning to think about the future, the Career Expo is a fantastic opportunity to open minds about the potential of building a successful career. An entrepreneurial industry, residential construction offers higher than average livable wages with continued growth and potential to fast track your career. There are many paths to explore, including firsthand training in the trades, creative pathways, project management, and building science too.’

Rapp points to the advancements in the BC Building Code, driving the industry to build more energy efficiency homes, with healthier living spaces, and a lighter footprint on the environment, ‘creating huge opportunities for the next generation to make an immediate and a living impact on their future! It truly is exciting times to work in construction!’

ONLINE Career Expo – GRAB A PASS HERE – It’s FREE to attend!

LIVE, Tuesday, November 1, 11am – 7pm. (The online platform will remain open through Saturday, November 5 to access resources, and book meetings)

Explore 30+ industry-leading companies with resources to share, chat times for exploratory talks

Employment Seekers can source active job listings with companies that embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Hear Live panel discussions featuring women who currently work in the industry, sharing their experiences. Panel topics include Career Choices (4PM), Education pathways (5pm), and Trailblazers sharing their vision of the future of construction (6pm). Be sure to book early, as there are limited seats at the live panels!

The home construction industry in BC is thriving ($14+B in wages, with 211,470 jobs). Housing is expected to remain a primary focus across the province, and with the federal government offering grants to encourage underrepresented groups to enter the trades, there has never been a better time to consider the residential construction industry.

LIVE for one day only, and free to attend, be sure to pre-register and get there early as seats are limited to the live panel discussions.

www.havan.ca/letsbuildacareer – CAREER EXPO

Thank you to Event Sponsors: FortisBC, Century Group, Alabaster Homes, BC Housing, Greenleaf Electrical, Condoworks Design, Centra Windows, and

Industry Partners: CHBABC, BCIT, BCCA, BCCWITT, and Builders Code