Hawe to become CEO of Ellis Don

April 17, 2023 – EllisDon announced that Geoff Smith will be stepping down as president and CEO in June of this year. The board of directors, board chair Gerald Slemkoand, Geoff Smith have appointed Kieran Hawe, EllisDon’s current chief operating officer, Construction, to succeed Geoff as Chief Executive Officer at that time.

Kieran began his career at EllisDon in 1999 as an M&E coordinator. He was appointed Toronto-area vice president in 2013, and then to senior vice president and area manager of central Canada in 2016, and executive vice president and chief operations officer, Construction, in 2019.

Before joining EllisDon, Kieran acquired global building experience in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Geoff will continue to serve on the board of directors as executive chair, and will retain responsibility for the company’s digital and data strategy and execution. Gerald Slemko, current chair, will assume the new role of deputy chair.

Advertisement

Geoff joined EllisDon in 1981, and was named president and CEO in 1996. Geoff helped to spearheaded the employee-ownership program where 100 per cent of the company’s equity will be transferred to the company’s employees to create an environment of fairness, prosperity and innovation for the future.