HDI completes purchase of Novo Building Products

The sale of Novo Building Products from Blue Wolf Capital Partners to Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (“HDI”) was completed on July 31, 2021. Based in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, HDI is one of North America’s largest wholesale distributors of architectural building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. HDI operates a network of 70 distribution facilities.

“We’re excited about joining the impressive HDI family of distribution,” says Jeff Leys president and COO of Novo Building Products. “This is a time of growth at Novo Building Products and this recent acquisition helps strengthen us in the marketplace.”

The intent for acquisition was originally announced on June 23, 2021 with Blue Wolf.