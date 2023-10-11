Heat pumps outperform gas even in coldest temperatures, finds Canadian researcher

Oct. 11, 2023 -A study, published in the journal Joule, examined the efficiency of air-source heat pumps in sub-zero scenarios down to minus 10 degrees Celsius — “mild cold climates” similar to the populated coastal regions of British Columbia. The research was led by Canadian Duncan Gibb, a senior advisor at the Brussels-based Regulatory Assistance Project. The research pulled 2,760 measurements showing heat pump performance data in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and Canada. | READ MORE