Heat pumps recalled
Fan motor is prone to failure, causing overheating
March 3, 2020 by Rob Blackstien
Health Canada has announced a recall on ductless single and multi-zone heat pumps from LENNOX, cited as a potential fire hazard.
Apparently, the fan motor can fail, causing the pump to overheat.
The three products being recalled are:
- Multi-zone heat pump MPA018S4M;
- Single-zone heat pump MPA048S4S; and
- Multi-zone heat pump MPA048S4M.
Contractors can contact their dealers for a free replacement for these units.
