Heat pumps recalled

March 3, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Health Canada has announced a recall on ductless single and multi-zone heat pumps from LENNOX, cited as a potential fire hazard.

Apparently, the fan motor can fail, causing the pump to overheat.

The three products being recalled are:

Multi-zone heat pump MPA018S4M;

Single-zone heat pump MPA048S4S; and

Multi-zone heat pump MPA048S4M.

Contractors can contact their dealers for a free replacement for these units.